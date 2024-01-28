NASA Prepares for Boeing Starliner's First Crewed Flight to the ISS

In a significant stride towards space exploration, NASA plans to dispatch two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Boeing Starliner spacecraft in mid-April. This progress comes after overcoming a series of delays and technical hurdles since the project's initiation in 2014.

Boeing's Journey in NASA's Commercial Crew Program

NASA awarded Boeing a $4.2 billion contract alongside a $2.6 billion contract to SpaceX in 2014. The goal was the development of crew transport systems to facilitate manned missions to the ISS. While SpaceX has completed crewed flights to the ISS since 2020, Boeing has only managed two uncrewed flight tests of its Starliner spacecraft.

Recently, Boeing has made significant progress in resolving safety concerns, including the removal of a fire-prone tape from the Starliner. The company has also implemented extra safety measures, such as non-flammable tape and fire breaks on wire harnesses. These advancements have helped in completing successful drop tests for the parachute system and the final data analysis underway for system certification.

Preparations for the Upcoming Crewed Launch

As part of the preparations for the upcoming crewed launch, mission support teams have completed a two-day mission dress rehearsal at the White Sands Missile Range. Preparations for the Atlas V rocket hardware and spacecraft integration are also in progress. The Crew Flight Test aims to launch NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ISS for a one to two-week stay before their return to Earth.

This advancement is a crucial step for Boeing in NASA's commercial crew program, paving the way for further human space exploration.