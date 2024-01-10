en English
Science & Technology

NASA Postpones Crewed Artemis Moon Missions to 2025 and 2026 Amid Ongoing Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
In a significant development, NASA has announced the delay of its much-anticipated Artemis lunar program missions. The first two crewed missions, Artemis 2 and Artemis 3, will now launch in September 2025 and September 2026, respectively. These missions, set to return U.S. astronauts to the moon for the first time since the Apollo era, have experienced setbacks due to numerous technical challenges.

Challenges and Delays

The Artemis program has faced numerous challenges, as outlined in a report by NASA’s Inspector General. Key setbacks include problematic batteries in Lockheed’s Orion capsule and difficulties with in-space refueling for SpaceX’s Starship. The Artemis program, which relies heavily on technology and equipment from various companies, has faced years of delays and budget overruns, costing more than $42 billion since its inception in 2012.

Impact of the Delays

The postponement of Artemis 2 and Artemis 3, aimed at returning astronauts to the moon, is a setback for NASA’s lunar ambition. Each of these missions is estimated to cost $4.2 billion per launch. The delay also impacts the broader objectives of the Artemis program, such as establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon and serving as a precursor for future Mars missions.

The Road Ahead

Despite the delays, NASA remains committed to the Artemis program. The space agency reaffirms its commitment to safety as the top priority and is focused on addressing the technical issues that have led to these setbacks. The challenges faced serve as a reminder of the complexity and risks associated with human space exploration. As the Artemis program continues to evolve, the world eagerly awaits the next giant leap for mankind.

Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

