Science & Technology

NASA Overcomes Technical Hurdle to Secure Safe Return of Asteroid Samples

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
NASA Overcomes Technical Hurdle to Secure Safe Return of Asteroid Samples

In a significant scientific breakthrough, NASA has successfully resolved a technical hitch with the sample return mechanism of the Osiris-Rex spacecraft, ensuring the safe return of valuable asteroid samples from Bennu. The spacecraft, a part of an ambitious mission to collect samples from the asteroid, ran into a problem with its sample return capsule. The challenge lay with the fasteners designed to secure the collected material for the journey back to Earth.

Overcoming Challenges

These technical glitches posed a potential risk to the mission’s success as it could have led to the loss of the asteroid samples. However, the NASA team, armed with their problem-solving capabilities and technical expertise, managed to troubleshoot and overcome the issue. Notably, they successfully removed the two fasteners on the sampler head that had been inhibiting access to some of the valuable asteroid material.

Advancing the Mission

With the problem resolved, steps are now being taken to complete the disassembly of the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) to reveal the rest of the asteroid rocks and dust. Once a few additional disassembly steps are completed, the team will be able to ascertain the total mass of Bennu material captured by the mission, marking a significant milestone.

Significance of the Sample Return

The successful return of these samples holds immense value for the scientific community. It will allow researchers to analyze the largest collection of asteroid material ever returned to Earth, providing profound insights into the formation of the early solar system. Furthermore, the Osiris-Rex mission continues to progress towards its objective, with the sample return capsule expected to make landfall in the Utah desert in September 2023.

Science & Technology United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

