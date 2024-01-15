NASA Overcomes Technical Hurdle to Access More Asteroid Bennu Material

NASA's ambitious OSIRIS-REx mission has overcome a significant hurdle in its quest to unlock the secrets of the asteroid Bennu. The mission team successfully removed two stubborn fasteners from the sampler head of the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), paving the way to gaining access to more of the asteroid's precious material.

Triumph Over Technical Adversity

The curation team at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston faced daunting technical challenges as stuck fasteners on the TAGSAM head prevented the complete opening of the device. After months of meticulous designing, developing, and testing, they successfully created new tools that dislodged the fasteners without compromising the scientific value of the asteroid Bennu sample.

Preserving Scientific Value

The newly developed tools, made from a curation-approved grade of surgical, non-magnetic stainless steel, ensured the protection of the sample's scientific value while operating within the confined space of the glovebox used for sample handling. The team has already secured 2.48 ounces (70.3 grams) of material, surpassing the mission's goal of 60 grams.

Looking Ahead: Analysis and Cataloging

Parts of the Bennu sample have been sealed for long-term preservation, with some stored at ambient temperature and others at -112 Fahrenheit (-80 Celsius). A catalog of the OSIRIS-REx samples is slated to be released this spring for the global scientific community's benefit. This marks a significant milestone in the $1.16 billion mission, as the analysis of the entire 250g sample can now begin, promising valuable insights into the history of the solar system.