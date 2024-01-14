en English
Science & Technology

NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Asteroid Bennu Sample: A Triumph in Space Exploration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
In a pivotal moment for space exploration, NASA has overcome a significant hurdle by successfully extracting two stuck fasteners that were hindering the investigation of the asteroid Bennu sample. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft triumphantly returned the sample to Earth on September 24, 2023, but only a few ounces from the exterior of the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) were initially accessible. The TAGSAM, housed in a glovebox to thwart contamination, had to be unlocked using newly developed tools that complied with curation-approved materials. With the obstacle now surmounted, NASA can dismantle the container for a more in-depth examination of its contents.

NASA’s Triumph in the Space Exploration

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has been marked by a significant milestone as it successfully extracted the final fragment of its invaluable asteroid sample from Bennu. The sample, noted for its richness in carbon and a considerable amount of water, is the most extensive carbon-rich asteroid sample ever dispatched to Earth. Researchers worldwide are eagerly awaiting the chance to scrutinize the sample more intensively, hoping it will divulge new insights about the inception of our solar system and the origins of life. The mission’s success signifies not just a victory for NASA but a leap forward for humanity’s quest to understand its place in the cosmos.

Unlocking the Bennu Sample

About 70 g of asteroid material, a record amount for space-to-Earth sample returns, was discovered beneath the protective lid of the container. Secured with 35 screws, two proved particularly resistant to the designated tools. Nevertheless, NASA experts designed and thoroughly tested a tool on a TAGSAM mockup to work with the jammed propellers, successfully unlocking access to the rest of the sample.

Implications and Future Steps

The successful extraction of the sample from the TAGSAM head marks a significant step in the mission. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx team can now disassemble the container and delve into a thorough investigation of its contents. The material will soon be distributed to laboratories around the globe, underscoring international scientific cooperation and the shared pursuit of understanding our universe. The mission’s success underscores the power of human ingenuity and the limitless potential of space exploration.

Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

