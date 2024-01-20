NASA Honors 105-Year-Old McAlester Resident for Apollo 11 Contributions

As the Apollo 11 mission marked a significant milestone in human history, few could have guessed the integral role played by a woman residing in the heartland of America. Mary Factory, a 105-year-old resident of McAlester, has been recently acknowledged by NASA for her pivotal contributions to the mission that culminated in the first moon landing in 1969.

Behind The Scenes of Apollo 11

Factory, who worked as an electronics assembler at the McAlester aeronautics plant, then known as North American Rockwell and later as Boeing, demonstrated remarkable skill in her work. Her primary responsibility was soldering the chipboards used in the spacecraft. It was her precision and expertise that earned her the Apollo Achievement Award from NASA.

A Life Marked by Dedication and Accomplishment

Born Mary Matilda Johnson in 1919, Factory moved to McAlester in 1940. Her life has been a testament to her strong work ethic and commitment. She raised seven children and has been a revered member of the Mount Triumph Baptist Church for 75 years. Her diverse career includes a stint working at the Naval Ammunition Plant during World War II.

105 Years of Vigor and Vitality

Despite her age, Factory continues to live an active life filled with reading, music, and staying informed on current events. She remains a beloved figure in her community, embodying a spirit of resilience and dedication that has touched countless lives over a century. Her story serves as a reminder of the unsung heroes behind some of humanity's greatest achievements.