NASA Eyes Year-Long Missions To Prep For Moon, Mars

As humanity continues to reach towards the stars, NASA is shifting its mission focus to long-duration spaceflights, setting its sights on the Moon and Mars. The recent inadvertent extension of astronaut Frank Rubio's stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) due to a Soyuz spacecraft leak has thrust the subject of year-long astronaut missions into the spotlight.

A History of Extended Space Missions

Long-duration missions are not a new phenomenon for NASA. Astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Scott Kelly, and Christina Koch have all spent nearly a year in space, setting the stage for the future of space travel. However, the frequency and regularity of these missions are yet to be determined. NASA officials are waiting for the regular operations of SpaceX and Boeing's commercial crew vehicles before scheduling additional year-long missions.

Commercial Crew Vehicles and the Future

SpaceX's CrewDragon has been operational since 2020, demonstrating the potential for private companies to contribute to the future of space travel. On the other hand, Boeing's Starliner is expected to launch its first crewed mission soon, following a series of technical issues. The ISS, with its operational extension till 2030 and possible further extension, serves as the perfect platform for these extended missions.

Physical Challenges of Long-Duration Space Travel

Astronauts experience significant physical alterations due to prolonged exposure to microgravity. Bone density loss, muscle atrophy, and psychological adjustments are among the many challenges astronauts face during long-duration space missions. To mitigate some of these effects, NASA has developed the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED), a tool that simulates weightlifting in microgravity.

International Cooperation Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Despite geopolitical tensions, international cooperation in space exploration continues. Currently, two Roscosmos cosmonauts are undertaking a year-long mission on the ISS. NASA's human research program aims to gather more data from these one-year missions to optimize the planning and execution of future long-duration missions, reinforcing the importance of international collaboration in our quest to explore the final frontier.