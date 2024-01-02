NASA Dismisses Alarm Over ‘Lost’ Asteroid 2007 FT3: No Known Asteroid Threat for Next Century

In the vast expanse of our cosmos, an asteroid has stirred up a global maelstrom of anxiety. The asteroid in question, 2007 FT3, has been the subject of numerous reports suggesting a potential catastrophic collision with Earth on October 5, 2024. First seen in 2007, the asteroid indeed exists and has even earned a place on NASA’s Sentry Risk Table, a catalogue of celestial objects with the potential to impact Earth. However, after a brief observation period of 1.2 days, spanning 14 different points in its trajectory, the asteroid became too faint to track and has not been seen since.

NASA Allays Fears of Potential Impact

Despite the escalating alarm fueled by media headlines, NASA has stepped in to provide reassurances. The space organization, along with other observatories worldwide, diligently monitors the orbits of near-Earth objects, particularly those larger than 140 meters. These colossal bodies, if they were to collide with our planet, could cause significant damage. However, according to NASA, no known asteroid larger than 140 meters poses a significant threat to Earth for the next 100 years.

Understanding the Asteroid Threat

As the guardian of our skies, NASA’s planetary defense experts are adept at detecting and understanding the orbits of large asteroids well in advance. The organization confidently stated that no known asteroid impact threats exist within the next century. In the event that asteroid 2007 FT3 is relocated and its orbit better understood, it could either be removed from the list of potential Earth impactors or, if necessary, a mission to deflect it could be prepared.

Debunking Misinformation About 12P Pons Brooks

Adding to the celestial confusion, recent reports erroneously named a cryovolcanic comet, 12P Pons Brooks, as a potential threat. Hurtling towards Earth at an astonishing speed, the comet stirred up unwarranted fear. However, scientists have assured the public that the comet will not collide with our planet, further exemplifying the need for accurate, fact-checked information when it comes to potential threats from the cosmos.