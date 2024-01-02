en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

NASA Dismisses Alarm Over ‘Lost’ Asteroid 2007 FT3: No Known Asteroid Threat for Next Century

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
NASA Dismisses Alarm Over ‘Lost’ Asteroid 2007 FT3: No Known Asteroid Threat for Next Century

In the vast expanse of our cosmos, an asteroid has stirred up a global maelstrom of anxiety. The asteroid in question, 2007 FT3, has been the subject of numerous reports suggesting a potential catastrophic collision with Earth on October 5, 2024. First seen in 2007, the asteroid indeed exists and has even earned a place on NASA’s Sentry Risk Table, a catalogue of celestial objects with the potential to impact Earth. However, after a brief observation period of 1.2 days, spanning 14 different points in its trajectory, the asteroid became too faint to track and has not been seen since.

NASA Allays Fears of Potential Impact

Despite the escalating alarm fueled by media headlines, NASA has stepped in to provide reassurances. The space organization, along with other observatories worldwide, diligently monitors the orbits of near-Earth objects, particularly those larger than 140 meters. These colossal bodies, if they were to collide with our planet, could cause significant damage. However, according to NASA, no known asteroid larger than 140 meters poses a significant threat to Earth for the next 100 years.

Understanding the Asteroid Threat

As the guardian of our skies, NASA’s planetary defense experts are adept at detecting and understanding the orbits of large asteroids well in advance. The organization confidently stated that no known asteroid impact threats exist within the next century. In the event that asteroid 2007 FT3 is relocated and its orbit better understood, it could either be removed from the list of potential Earth impactors or, if necessary, a mission to deflect it could be prepared.

Debunking Misinformation About 12P Pons Brooks

Adding to the celestial confusion, recent reports erroneously named a cryovolcanic comet, 12P Pons Brooks, as a potential threat. Hurtling towards Earth at an astonishing speed, the comet stirred up unwarranted fear. However, scientists have assured the public that the comet will not collide with our planet, further exemplifying the need for accurate, fact-checked information when it comes to potential threats from the cosmos.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NASA's Terra Satellite Captures Breathtaking 'Cloud Streets' Over Sea of Okhotsk

By BNN Correspondents

A Peek Into January 2024's Prime Video Releases: From 'Foe' to 'Freevee'

By BNN Correspondents

Tate Geological Museum Invites Young Minds to Explore Ancient Aquatic Life

By BNN Correspondents

Atmospheric Oxygen: The Key to Advanced Extraterrestrial Life?

By Safak Costu

Prenatal Language Exposure Shapes the Brain, New Study Reveals ...
@Education · 11 mins
Prenatal Language Exposure Shapes the Brain, New Study Reveals ...
heart comment 0
New Study Sheds Light on Reforestation Challenges in Southwestern US

By Waqas Arain

New Study Sheds Light on Reforestation Challenges in Southwestern US
Philippines’ DoST to Spearhead National Time Consciousness Week 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' DoST to Spearhead National Time Consciousness Week 2024
Puberty Blockers for Transgender Children: Unraveling the Controversy

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Puberty Blockers for Transgender Children: Unraveling the Controversy
University of the Pacific Introduces Unique Undergrad Program in Pharmaceutical and Biotech Fields

By Muhammad Jawad

University of the Pacific Introduces Unique Undergrad Program in Pharmaceutical and Biotech Fields
Latest Headlines
World News
Cayman Islands Opposition Leader Critiques Government's Fiscal Management
1 min
Cayman Islands Opposition Leader Critiques Government's Fiscal Management
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
3 mins
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
3 mins
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
4 mins
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
4 mins
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
4 mins
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
4 mins
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
4 mins
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
4 mins
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
24 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app