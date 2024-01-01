en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

NASA Celebrates New Year with Stellar Fireworks Display

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
NASA Celebrates New Year with Stellar Fireworks Display

As the world welcomed 2024, NASA marked the beginning of the year with a dazzling celestial spectacle. The space agency shared an image of the stellar explosion known as GK Persei, a ‘classical nova,’ from the Chandra X-ray Observatory. The image, posted on Instagram, has attracted over 672,000 likes, with many users expressing their awe and appreciation for the cosmic display.

The Classical Nova: A Mini Supernova

Classical novae, such as GK Persei, are often referred to as ‘mini supernovae.’ They result from thermonuclear explosions on the surface of white dwarf stars that are part of binary systems, typically with larger stars, often red giants. The white dwarf gradually accumulates material from its companion star until a critical mass is reached, triggering an explosion. This process leads to a brilliant display reminiscent of fireworks, albeit on a cosmic scale.

While classical novae share similarities in their processes with supernovae, they are less energetic and do not end in the destruction of the star. The stellar explosion of GK Persei captured by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, therefore, offers a glimpse into these less catastrophic yet equally mesmerizing celestial events.

Astronauts’ Unique New Year’s Celebration

In addition to the captivating image of GK Persei, NASA also highlighted the unique manner in which astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) celebrate New Year’s. Due to the rapid orbit of the ISS, which allows for 16 sunrises and sunsets within a 24-hour period, astronauts can observe the dawn of the New Year 16 times. This unique perspective, only afforded to those in space, adds another layer of wonder to the start of 2024.

As we step into the New Year, the image of GK Persei serves as a reminder of the vastness and beauty of the cosmos. It offers a glimpse into the spectacular and complex processes that shape the universe, and the endless opportunities for discovery that lie beyond our planet.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ghanaian High School Gears Up for Big Science and Maths Quiz

By Ebenezer Mensah

The International Space Station: A Beacon of Light in the Dark Expanse

By Muhammad Jawad

Zhejiang University Researchers Develop New Catalyst for Efficient CO2 Conversion

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unraveling the Spatial Correlation Between High-Mass X-Ray Binaries and Their Birthplaces

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Gravitational Waves: A New Lens to Probe Cosmology and Supernova Explo ...
@Science & Technology · 7 mins
Gravitational Waves: A New Lens to Probe Cosmology and Supernova Explo ...
heart comment 0
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health

By Mahnoor Jehangir

High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
COP28: World Leaders Converge to Negotiate Climate Change Solutions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

COP28: World Leaders Converge to Negotiate Climate Change Solutions
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors

By Wojciech Zylm

MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
Celestial Spectacle: The Astronomical Highlights of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Celestial Spectacle: The Astronomical Highlights of 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
1 min
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
2 mins
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest
2 mins
Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest
Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability
2 mins
Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
4 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
6 mins
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform
7 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
7 mins
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
9 mins
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
49 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app