NASA Awards Grants to Five Universities for Quiet Supersonic Flight Education Plans

NASA has embarked on an innovative mission, the Quesst, aiming to revolutionize supersonic flight by minimizing its noise impact. To further this goal, the agency has allocated $40,000 grants to five universities across the United States. These grants are intended to develop comprehensive STEM education strategies to prepare communities for the upcoming overflight phase of the Quesst mission. The selected institutions, located in Wisconsin, New York, Virginia, Puerto Rico, and California, will focus on engaging students and educators, ensuring they are well-informed about the mission and its potential impacts on their communities.

Engagement and Education: A Dual Focus

The Quesst mission, highlighted by the development of the X-59 experimental aircraft, seeks to demonstrate the feasibility of faster-than-sound travel without the disruptive sonic booms typically associated with such speeds. Instead, the mission aims to produce only a quiet sonic 'thump,' making supersonic flight more palatable for communities below. The awarded grants will support the universities in creating strategic implementation plans for STEM engagement, focusing on how to best prepare and inform communities about what involvement in the Quesst mission will entail. This educational initiative underscores the importance of community input and awareness in the mission's success.

Selected Universities and Their Projects

The universities selected for these grants each bring unique perspectives and plans to the table. From Carthage College in Wisconsin to the University of California, San Diego, each institution will leverage its expertise and local connections to develop tailored engagement strategies. Projects range from leveraging the National NASA Space Grant Network for support in Virginia to exploring the 'Sounds of Our World' in Puerto Rico. These diverse approaches reflect the multifaceted nature of the Quesst mission and its potential impact on a variety of communities across the country.

Preparing for the Future of Supersonic Flight

As the Quesst mission progresses, the engagement and education plans developed by these universities will play a crucial role in preparing selected communities for the overflight phase. By fostering a greater understanding of the mission's goals and potential benefits, NASA aims to build support and excitement for this next leap in aviation technology. The deliverables from these grants will inform a broader student engagement approach, applicable to any community that may be selected for overflights in the future. With the X-59 aircraft set to undergo a series of flight tests before flying over various communities, the groundwork laid by these educational initiatives will be key to the mission's overall success.

For more information about the Quesst mission and its objectives, interested individuals are encouraged to visit NASA's official announcement.