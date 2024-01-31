NASA Awards Environmental Restoration and Compliance Contracts to Five Companies

Five leading companies have been awarded contracts by NASA with the mandate to restore and enhance environmental quality at various agency facilities. AECOM Technical Services, Inc., HydroGeoLogic, Inc., ISMS-Navarro LLC, Jacobs Geosyntec A Joint Venture, and Tetra Tech Inc. are the organizations selected for this crucial task. This move is part of NASA's proactive approach to environmental preservation and sustainability.

Unveiling the NASA Environmental Restoration and Compliance Contract

The contract, formally known as the NASA Environmental Restoration and Compliance Contract, is a fixed price contract with a substantial ceiling of $375 million. It is set to run its course until January 30, 2029, demonstrating a long-term commitment to environmental restoration and compliance.

Role of Contracted Companies

The selected companies will carry out a broad spectrum of environmental activities. These include compliance support, technical consultation, environmental sampling, and investigations of potential contaminants. Furthermore, they will conduct health and ecological risk assessments, and spearhead sustainability efforts, pollution prevention, and recycling initiatives.

Management of Contaminated Environments

An integral part of their responsibilities entails managing air, soil, groundwater, and surface water affected by contaminants. Additional services include conducting audits, inspections, managing hazardous materials, and leading spill cleanup operations. By undertaking these tasks, the contracted companies will play an instrumental role in maintaining and enhancing the environmental quality at NASA centers across the United States.