NASA Awards $35 Million Contract to Inspiritec Inc. for Support Services

In a significant development, NASA has awarded a contract to Inspiritec Inc., a Philadelphia-based company, for providing contractor support services at the NASA Shared Services Center, situated at Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The contract, which follows an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) model, allows for flexibility in issuing special project task orders either with a firm-fixed-price or based on the level of effort required.

Details of the Contract

The contract is set to kick off with a 60-day transition period starting from February 1. It includes a one-year base period followed by four one-year option periods, indicating a potential for ongoing collaboration over five years. The total potential value of the contract is estimated to be around $35 million.

Roles and Responsibilities

Under the provisions of the contract, Inspiritec Inc. will be assigned to provide support for various essential services. These include NASA's Customer Contact Center, Enterprise Service Desk, and Document Imaging and Mailroom operations, which play a vital role in the administrative and operational functions at the Shared Services Center.

Implications for NASA and Inspiritec Inc.

This contract signifies a substantial step for NASA in ensuring seamless operations at the Shared Services Center. For Inspiritec Inc., this marks a major breakthrough in its portfolio, paving the way for the company's increased participation in future projects of similar magnitude.