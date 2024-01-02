en English
Science & Technology

NASA Astronauts Propel Space Biology; Agency Advocates for Legislative Support

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
Biological research in space has just taken a significant leap forward with NASA astronauts, Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan, busily stowing biological research samples into a science freezer aboard the U.S. Destiny laboratory module. This part of the International Space Station (ISS) is now a crucible for innovative scientific experiments, providing fresh insights into diseases and potential treatments that are simply unattainable on Earth.

Understanding Diseases in Microgravity

The unique environment of microgravity on the ISS allows for pioneering research into how cancer cells develop. This could potentially lead to the formulation of more effective treatments. Furthermore, space research has already offered valuable information on proteins associated with leukemia and various other cancers, fostering hope for more potent treatments in the future.

Challenges and Innovations of Space-based Research

Despite the unique benefits of conducting research in space, astronauts face a range of challenges. These include the logistics of transporting experiments to space, the high costs associated with launches, limited availability on the ISS, and the potential long-term effects of microgravity on human health. However, with these challenges comes the opportunity for innovation. Developments such as pop-up labs, telemedicine techniques, partnerships between countries and private companies, and the integration of AI and machine learning are all promising areas of growth.

NASA’s Legislative Efforts and Future Missions

While making strides in space-based research, NASA is also pushing for legislative changes that would support and enhance future research in orbit. These proposed changes aim to provide a more conducive legal framework for carrying out significant scientific experiments as well as research in space. NASA’s future missions include the Artemis II lunar flyby mission, scheduled for launch in November with four astronauts on board, paving the way for the Artemis III mission. This mission aims to land humans on the moon for the first time since 1972. Also in the pipeline is the launch of the Europa Clipper spacecraft in October, with the goal of determining whether Jupiter’s moon, Europa, can support life within the ocean concealed beneath its icy crust.

Science & Technology United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

