NASA Astronauts Connect with Students for Educational Space Calls

Next week marks a significant event for students from schools in California and Massachusetts. They will be given the rare chance to interact with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) during two separate Earth-to-space calls. With the events slated for Monday, February 5th, and Friday, February 9th, viewers around the globe can tune in to these educational interactions live through NASA TV and the agency's website.

Engaging Young Minds

The inaugural session is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. EST on February 5th, with students from Emblem Academy in Santa Clarita, California. The participating students, who range from transitional kindergarten to sixth grade, will be asking prerecorded questions to astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli. This innovative approach to learning aims to inspire the next generation of explorers, referred to as the Artemis Generation, and to highlight the essential research and technological investigations taking place aboard the ISS.

A Night of Engineering

Prior to this unique event, the students and their families will be participating in an engineering family night at Emblem Academy. Here they will be given the opportunity to tackle STEM design challenges that relate directly to the research and work being conducted on the ISS. This practical application of theoretical knowledge is designed to stimulate interest in the STEM fields and provide a tangible link to the work being done in space.

Sparking Interest and Inspiration

These sessions' primary aim is to provide educational enrichment and cultivate an interest in STEM among young students. By directly connecting them with astronauts in space, NASA hopes to spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of space explorers. The inclusion of Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency (ESA) in these interactions underscores the global nature of space exploration and the collaborative efforts required to push the boundaries of our knowledge.