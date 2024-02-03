Narrow Escape from Avalanche Highlights Climate Change Impact and Importance of Safety Measures

Wesley Mlaskoch, a resident of Willow River, Minnesota, was nearly buried in an avalanche in the Montana backcountry near Yellowstone National Park. However, he narrowly escaped thanks to an inflatable airbag in his backpack that kept him afloat. This incident has brought to light the escalating risks in backcountry areas, now increasingly popular with skiers, snowboarders, and snowmobilers. The pandemic has only compounded this popularity. Despite advancements in safety equipment, the danger of deadly avalanches continues to loom, with climate change destabilizing snow conditions.

The Deadly History of Cooke City

Cooke City, Montana, where the near-fatal incident occurred, has a notorious reputation for snowslides. The town is one of the deadliest locations in the U.S. for such disasters, with a record of 22 snowmobilers and 2 skiers losing their lives since 1998. Specialists such as Doug Chabot, director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, are actively trying to raise public awareness about avalanche safety.

Unique Challenges of Cooke City

The city faces unique challenges during winter, being accessible only through Yellowstone National Park. This geographical constraint puts a lot of emphasis on local efforts to promote safety and provide rescue training. Mlaskoch's experience underscores the importance of not just having the right equipment but also being knowledgeable when venturing into these avalanche-prone areas.

Climate Change and Avalanche Risk

Climate change has been making its presence felt in the form of increased avalanche danger due to drier conditions followed by large snowstorms. A majority of avalanche fatalities in the Mountain West are backcountry recreationists. Experts like Dr. Greene stress the importance of obtaining current information about terrain, having proper rescue equipment, and taking avalanche terrain courses for anyone traveling into the backcountry. Data mining techniques have also been used to tackle missing data problems for avalanche forecasting over the Himalayas, demonstrating how weather variables and missing data imputation can improve the performance of artificial neural network-based avalanche forecasting models.