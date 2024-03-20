Narcos Creator Chris Brancato Unveils New MGM+ Series on 1970s New York Irish Gangs

At Series Mania in Lille, France, Chris Brancato, renowned for his work on Narcos, has revealed his latest project, a series focusing on the notorious Irish gangs of 1970s New York, titled The Westies. Currently in the early stages of development for MGM+, Brancato is at the helm, crafting what promises to be a gripping Peaky Blinders-style drama. This series marks another ambitious venture into the world of crime syndicates, differing from his previous explorations in setting and cultural backdrop.

Advertisment

From Cocaine to Irish Gangs: A New Direction

Brancato's current project, Hotel Cocaine, is making waves at Series Mania, showcasing his adept storytelling in the realm of crime drama. The Westies signals a significant shift, focusing on the violent, fearsome Irish gangs that dominated New York's criminal underworld in the late 1970s. This new series aims to blend historical context with the gritty, compelling narrative style that Brancato is celebrated for. Detailing his vision, Brancato shared insights into the thematic resonance of the series, drawing parallels between the hedonistic culture of the past and its reflections in today's society.

Expanding Horizons

Advertisment

Intriguingly, Brancato's creative curiosity doesn't stop with crime dramas. He hinted at developing series reminiscent of Beverly Hills, 90210, a stark contrast to his known genre. This flexibility and willingness to explore new territories underscore Brancato's dynamic approach to storytelling and his desire to comment on various facets of human experience. His career trajectory, from writing for teen dramas to creating hard-hitting crime series, illustrates a versatile talent capable of navigating diverse narrative landscapes.

Legacy and Expectations

Brancato's reputation, built on the success of Narcos and its spin-offs, sets high expectations for The Westies. With his knack for weaving compelling narratives around historical crime figures and events, audiences are eagerly anticipating another series that offers both entertainment and thoughtful commentary on societal issues. As Hotel Cocaine gears up for its summer premiere on MGM+, the industry and viewers alike are keen to see how Brancato's latest project will unfold and enrich his already impressive portfolio.

As Brancato ventures into the gritty world of 1970s New York Irish gangs, The Westies stands as a testament to his evolving narrative scope and his ability to captivate audiences with tales of crime, power, and the human condition. This new series not only adds to the rich tapestry of crime dramas but also offers a fresh lens through which to explore the complexities of identity, loyalty, and survival in the face of adversity.