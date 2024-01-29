Naples Winter Wine Festival Charity Auction Breaks Record with $33 Million Raised

Florida's star-studded Naples Winter Wine Festival carved a new milestone this year, raising a staggering sum of over $33 million in its 2024 charity auction dedicated to the welfare of underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County. The record-breaking amount, testament to the spirit of generosity that underscored the event, was amassed through the auctioning of 50 luxury items that sparkled with exclusivity and opulence.

Rolls-Royce Spectre: The Electric Star of the Auction

A standout auction item that raked in $1.4 million was the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, which was scooped up by first-time Rolls-Royce owner and Ferrari enthusiast, Onur Haytac. This high-end vehicle's sale marked a significant moment in the auction, underscoring the growing appeal of electric luxury cars amongst the elite.

Other Auction Treasures

But the auction's allure didn't end there. Other notable items that went under the hammer included a 2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante, a charming 1972 Fiat 500 Jolly convertible, and a custom-painted 1966 Ford Bronco. Each of these coveted vehicles sparked intense bidding wars, further fueling the auction's success.

A Superyacht Experience Fetches the Highest Bid

Although the vehicles were the talk of the town, the item that fetched the highest bid was a week-long Mediterranean cruise aboard the 312-foot superyacht, Whisper. This exclusive experience drew a winning bid of $2.7 million, affirming the allure of high-seas luxury amongst the auction's affluent attendees.

Over 650 people graced the event, each couple paying a hefty $17,000 for entry. The festival offered an unmatched opportunity for the guests to savour some of the world's finest wines, all while contributing to a noble cause. The beneficiary of this grand auction, the Naples Children and Education Foundation, has raised an astounding total of over $302 million since its inception in 2001.