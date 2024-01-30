Naperville's Esteemed Music Educator, Ron Keller, Passes Away at 84

It is with deep regret that we report the demise of Ron Keller, an icon in the realm of music education and a stalwart band director in Naperville. Aged 84, Keller's passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of passionate dedication to music and unwavering commitment to nurturing generations of students.

Decades of Dedication to Music

Keller, a pillar of the Naperville community, leaves behind a remarkable tenure with the Naperville Municipal Band, spanning an impressive 70 years, with 57 of those years dedicated to directing the band. His love for music was infectious, and he channeled this passion into his role as a music educator, impacting the lives of countless students over the years.

A Resounding Legacy

His career in music education was as vibrant as it was long, with 26 years spent at Jefferson Middle School and 18 years as the coordinator of music for Naperville School District 203. Keller's influence reverberated through the halls of these institutions, creating a symphony of inspiration that will continue to echo in the hearts of his students.

Remembering Ron Keller

A memorial service to honor Keller's life and contributions will be held on Saturday at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. The public is also invited to attend the visitation on Friday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Keller's family, including his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, will be in attendance, mourning the loss of a man who was not only a significant figure in their lives but also a pillar of the Naperville and broader music education community.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in honor of Ron Keller be made to The Ronald J. Keller Scholarship Fund, First Congregational Church's music ministry, or Lizzy's Fund, a senior dog shelter and rescue. This gesture serves as a testament to Keller's spirit of giving and his enduring love for music, education, and the community.