Naperville Police Department Continues Safer Naper Campaign into 2024

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) is renewing its commitment to public safety and crime prevention with the continuation of its Safer Naper campaign into 2024. The campaign, which has been a cornerstone of the department’s community engagement efforts, will place a monthly focus on different aspects of safety and crime prevention, offering practical and actionable strategies for residents to secure themselves and their loved ones.

A Different Safety Theme Each Month

The Safer Naper campaign is designed to educate the public on a wide array of safety themes. Each month, the campaign will delve into a specific area of safety or crime prevention, providing valuable information and practical tactics that can be readily applied by residents. This approach ensures a comprehensive coverage of safety topics, addressing a multitude of potential risks and threats that citizens may encounter.

Understanding the Naperville Police Department

In addition to focusing on safety strategies, the Safer Naper campaign also provides an insight into the inner workings of the NPD. The campaign will shed light on the department’s various sections and the dedicated staff who tirelessly work to maintain safety and security in the community. This initiative not only reinforces the department’s transparency but also fosters a stronger relationship between the NPD and the residents it serves.

Accessibility and Communication: Reaching out to NPD

The campaign kicks off in January, with an overview of the department and guidance on how to reach the NPD for assistance. Residents can contact the NPD by dialing 9-1-1 in emergencies or (630) 420-6666 for non-emergencies. The department is also accessible through alternatives such as texting 9-1-1 or using the department’s online reporting system.

The department encourages residents to visit their website regularly, as it serves as the primary source of up-to-date information. The NPD’s commitment to keeping the community safe is unwavering, and the continuation of the Safer Naper campaign in 2024 is a testament to this dedication.