Napa Valley Takes the Culinary World by Storm: An Insight into Auro's Success

In a testament to its culinary prowess, Napa Valley has been crowned the Top Trending Destination for 2024 by Tripadvisor. The honor highlights the region's gastronomic appeal, particularly brought to the fore by the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley's celebrated restaurant, Auro.

Unraveling the Auro Phenomenon

Helmed by the talented Executive Chef Rogelio Garcia, Auro has become synonymous with excellent wines and exceptional farm-to-table dining experiences. Auro's culinary achievements have not gone unnoticed. Chef Garcia has been nominated as a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef in California, an honor that holds immense significance in the culinary domain.

Garcia's innovative dishes have been instrumental in attracting a growing clientele to the restaurant. In response to their popularity, Auro has decided to expand its opening days by adding Wednesdays to the schedule from April, making the restaurant accessible four nights a week.

Located in Calistoga with a breathtaking view of the surrounding hills and vineyards, Auro has been a recipient of numerous awards. It has clinched both the Wine Spectator 2023 Best of Award of Excellence and a Michelin star. These recognitions serve as a testament to Chef Garcia's commitment to integrating local tastes with international cooking methods.

Reflecting on the Journey

Reflecting on his growth and the evolution of American cuisine since his involvement with the James Beard Foundation a decade ago, Chef Garcia acknowledges the significance of this recognition. He credits the support of his team for Auro's success and highlights the restaurant's commitment to offering unique culinary experiences.

Interestingly, Auro is not the only restaurant with ties to Napa Valley basking in the limelight. Salvador Fernandez, a Napa County native, has been nominated for a James Beard Award for his work as the chef at Bridges Craft Pizza Wine Bar.