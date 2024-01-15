Naomi Osaka Advocates for Paid Parental Leave, Launches Support Grants

Two-time Australian Open champion and new mother, Naomi Osaka, has made her return to competitive tennis, participating in the Brisbane International, her first significant tournament after having a child. However, her journey on the court was cut short as she was defeated in the second round by three-time winner Karolina Pliskova. But Osaka's return to the limelight isn't merely marked by her sporting prowess but also her vocal advocacy for paid parental leave.

Osaka's Advocacy for Paid Parental Leave

In a recent interview with Glamour, Osaka expressed her surprise at the lack of a national policy for paid parental leave in the United States. She highlighted the struggles faced by new parents, especially mothers, who are often forced to return to work prematurely due to financial constraints. To further this cause, Osaka has teamed up with formula company Bobbie to launch a nationwide advertising campaign.

Partnership with Bobbie and the Launch of N.O. Support Grants

The collaboration entails the distribution of 50 cash handouts to families, providing them temporary financial help while also pushing for federally paid leave. Termed as the N.O. Support Grants, this initiative aims to provide temporary assistance to American parents and raise nationwide awareness about the importance of paid parental leave. The goal is not merely to provide immediate aid but to catalyze a more significant change in the form of a national paid leave policy.

Osaka's Personal Experience and Call to Action

Sharing her personal experience as a new mother on Instagram, Osaka emphasized the hard work that goes into parenting. She acknowledged her privilege of being able to return to work on her own terms, a luxury not afforded to many American parents due to the lack of paid leave. Osaka encouraged her followers to join the push for the Family and Medical Leave Act and apply for the grants through a link in her bio. Her advocacy is a testament to her belief in the importance of this issue, not just for herself, but for parents across the nation.