Naomi Iizuka's 'What Happens Next': Veterans' Stories Through Drama Therapy

La Jolla Playhouse's Without Walls series presents 'What Happens Next', a groundbreaking play by Naomi Iizuka that explores the therapeutic power of storytelling through the lens of military veterans. This world-premiere, set in a community agency's multipurpose room, not only breaks conventional theatrical boundaries but also integrates real-life experiences of veterans into its narrative, making for a compelling and authentic theater experience. Running from April 19 to April 29, the play promises an intimate engagement between the audience and the actors, underscoring the universality and significance of each individual's story.

Intimate Settings, Profound Stories

Naomi Iizuka's newest work, produced in collaboration with Cornerstone Theater Co., takes an innovative approach by situating the drama within a local community agency's multipurpose room. This choice of venue aligns with Iizuka's belief in the extraordinary potential of ordinary places to host transcendent events. By casting actual veterans in the play, 'What Happens Next' brings an unparalleled level of authenticity and depth to the portrayal of veterans' experiences, blurring the lines between actors and community members in a way that challenges and enriches the audience's perception.

The Power of Storytelling in Healing

The play centers on the theme of catharsis through storytelling, a concept that resonates deeply with both the characters and the audience. Iizuka has meticulously developed the play over several years, ensuring that it reflects the diverse and multifaceted experiences of veterans. Through the intimate setting and close proximity of the actors to the audience, 'What Happens Next' facilitates a unique communal space where stories of pain, hope, and resilience can be shared and witnessed, fostering a powerful sense of empathy and understanding.

Implications and Reflections

'What Happens Next' not only highlights the therapeutic potential of theater but also challenges us to reconsider our perceptions of ordinary spaces and the extraordinary events they can host. It invites the audience to reflect on the significance of storytelling in our lives and its ability to connect us in deeply meaningful ways. As the play concludes its run, it leaves behind a legacy of heightened awareness about the experiences of veterans and the healing power of art, encouraging ongoing dialogue and engagement with these critical themes.