Naoi Cailini Oga Estate: Tri-Cities' Luxurious 21,000 Sq Ft Home Sold for $3.75M

Spanning an impressive 21,000 square feet, the Naoi Cailini Oga Estate in Kennewick stands as the epitome of luxury living in the Tri-Cities area. With its recent sale in January 2022 for $3.75 million, this majestic residence has set a new benchmark for opulence and grandeur, featuring 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a plethora of amenities designed for the ultimate in comfort and elegance.

Luxurious Living Redefined

The heart of this palatial estate lies in its meticulous design and the array of luxurious amenities it offers. From the grand foyer that welcomes visitors into the home, to the expansive living spaces adorned with multiple fireplaces, every inch of the Naoi Cailini Oga Estate exudes sophistication. The master suite, with its unparalleled opulence, provides a sanctuary of tranquility and luxury. The chef's kitchen, equipped with custom cabinets, a butler's pantry, and a coffee bar, adds to the home's allure, making it an entertainer's dream.

Entertainment and Leisure

Designed for both comfort and entertainment, the estate boasts a temperature-controlled indoor pool, sauna, and hot tub, offering year-round relaxation. For those seeking entertainment, the cutting-edge home theater and art studio provide creative outlets, while the gym with a ballet bar ensures fitness needs are met. An apartment with a separate entrance is available for guests or staff, ensuring privacy and convenience. The outdoor space, with its balconies offering stunning views of the Tri-Cities hills and a 3-acre vineyard producing high-quality Carménère wine, underscores the estate's connection to nature and luxury.

The Vineyard's Rich Heritage

The estate's vineyard, 'Naoi Cailini Oga,' which translates to 'Nine Young Maidens' in Gaelic, not only produces exquisite wine but also reflects the rich heritage of the property. This blend of luxury living with a touch of cultural significance sets the Naoi Cailini Oga Estate apart as a landmark property in the Tri-Cities. With its sale at $3.75 million, it has not only become the largest but also one of the most distinguished homes in the area, promising its new owners a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and serenity.

As the Naoi Cailini Oga Estate embarks on a new chapter with its recent sale, it continues to symbolize the pinnacle of luxury living in the Tri-Cities. Its blend of opulent amenities, cultural significance, and breathtaking beauty makes it a true architectural marvel, redefining luxury living in the Pacific Northwest.