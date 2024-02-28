Nancyne 'Nancy' Lynae Merrigan: Legacy of Dedication Celebrated, Services Announced

Nancyne 'Nancy' Lynae Merrigan, aged 59, passed away on February 10, 2024, leaving a significant mark on her community and family. Born in Ames, Iowa, Nancy's journey from an OB/Traveling nurse to an acclaimed General Manager at Quality Inn & Suites in Sequim, coupled with her active involvement in the Sequim Chamber of Commerce, showcased her unwavering dedication to service and community development. Her life, celebrated for its dedication to family, profession, and community, will be honored at Queen of Angels and Mount Angeles Cemetery in early March.

From Nursing to Hospitality: A Life of Service

Nancy's professional journey was marked by compassion and excellence. Starting her career at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, she not only served as an OB/Traveling nurse but also touched the lives of many families. Her transition into the hospitality industry in 2006 brought a change in focus but not in dedication. As General Manager at the Quality Inn & Suites, Nancy's leadership and commitment to excellence earned her state recognition, including an Employee of the Year award by Governor Jay Inslee in March 2020.

Community Engagement and Recognition

Her role within the Sequim Chamber of Commerce as a Membership Coordinator, Board Member, and Chair of the Ambassador Team highlighted Nancy's passion for her community. Her efforts were instrumental in fostering business relationships and enhancing community welfare, making her a beloved figure in Sequim. This dedication to community service was a testament to her character, earning her respect and admiration from peers and the community alike.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Nancy's legacy is carried on by her husband Kevin, her children, grandchildren, siblings, and the countless lives she touched through her work and community service. Her life's work serves as an inspiring example of dedication to family, profession, and community. The upcoming Mass service at Queen of Angels and the Graveside service at Mount Angeles Cemetery will provide an opportunity for those whose lives were impacted by Nancy to come together and celebrate her remarkable life.