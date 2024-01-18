Nancy Lee Dorman: A Legacy of Philanthropy and Dedication to Art

A light has dimmed in the cultural landscape of Baltimore with the passing of philanthropist and trustee of the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA), Nancy Lee Dorman, at age 76. Known for her unwavering dedication to the city, art, and education, Dorman’s loss is deeply felt by the community she tirelessly served.

The Life and Legacy of Nancy Lee Dorman

Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Dorman was the daughter of an insurance executive and a community charity volunteer, a lineage that seemingly foretold her path in life. After completing her high school education at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, she furthered her studies at Wake Forest University before earning her undergraduate degree at George Washington University. Her thirst for knowledge remained unquenched, leading her to acquire a master’s degree in finance from Loyola University Maryland.

Her professional journey was marked by significant roles and contributions. From working for U.S. Senator Joseph Tydings and Senator Walter Mondale to serving as a domestic policy specialist for President Jimmy Carter, Dorman’s career spanned the realms of politics and finance. She was also a key figure at New Enterprise Associates, a venture capital firm, where her input was instrumental in driving its success.

Dorman’s Philanthropic Spirit and Impact on the BMA

Together with her husband, Stanley Mazaroff, Dorman generously donated $5 million to the BMA, leading to the establishment of a center dedicated to the study of photographs, prints, and drawings. Her connection with the museum went beyond financial contributions; she was a member of the BMA board of trustees for several years and was named an honorary trustee in 2022. Dorman’s passion for contemporary art found expression in the numerous significant artworks she donated to the BMA, further enriching the museum’s collections.

Remembering Dorman’s Dedication to Community Service

Aside from her notable contributions to the BMA, Dorman was a fervent advocate for the Enoch Pratt Free Library, serving on its board for 16 years. Her altruism and dedication to community service were hallmarks of her character, leaving an indelible mark on the city she held dear.

Survived by her husband and two brothers, Dorman’s life is a testament to her philanthropy and her deep impact on the cultural institutions of Baltimore. Her legacy, echoing her commitment to the city, art, and education, will continue to inspire and influence future generations.