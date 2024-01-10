NALP 2023 Report: Women Achieve Majority in U.S. Law Firm Associates for the First Time

In a pivotal moment for the legal profession, women have, for the first time in over 30 years, constituted a slight majority of associates at U.S. law firms. This significant shift is according to the National Association for Law Placement’s (NALP) 2023 Report on Diversity in U.S. Law Firms. The data reveals that women made up 50.31% of associates in 2023, marking a historic moment in the legal profession.

Progress in Diversity

Alongside this gender shift, the percentage of associates of color has seen a notable increase, surging to 30.15% in 2023. This increment represents the largest year-over-year increase ever recorded by the NALP. There has also been a considerable boost in the representation of female associates of color, jumping from 11% between 2009 and 2012 to 17.5% as of 2023.

Underrepresentation at Partnership Level

Despite these strides in diversity among associates, the report underscores the ongoing underrepresentation of women at the partnership level. Women account for only 27.76% of all partners and a mere 23.7% of equity partners in multitier firms. The representation of partners of color is also limited, with a meager 12.01%, and female partners of color accounting for less than 5%.

Endurance of Underrepresentation

The report emphatically highlights the persistence of underrepresentation across most firm sizes and jurisdictions. This data is derived from the 2023 NALP Directory of Legal Employers, which includes demographic details for nearly 108,000 legal professionals across 812 U.S. law offices. It throws light on a wide spectrum of areas that require immediate attention and action to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession.