Naked Florida Man Arrested for Retail Theft and Indecent Exposure

Just another day in Florida, as 38-year-old Michael Da Costa was arrested for retail theft and indecent exposure after a bizarre incident at the Wings of Faith Thrift Store located in Ocala. The scene unfolded when Da Costa reportedly walked into the store in his birthday suit, requested for clothes, and then made off with a stolen t-shirt, making no attempts to clothe his nakedness.

Facing the Law

Following the spectacle, employees of the thrift store expressed their desire to press charges. The store employee went on record against the indecent exposure, and the store manager became the voice against the theft. Swiftly responding to the incident, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office traced and arrested the unclothed Da Costa mid-sprint down a nearby road.

Past Crimes Resurface

In the subsequent investigation, it came to light that this incident was not Da Costa's first brush with the law. It was revealed that the alleged shoplifter was in violation of his probation from a previous domestic violence injunction. This revelation added a new layer of complexity to Da Costa's case.

The Road Ahead

Following his arrest, Da Costa was booked into Marion County Jail. His run-in with the law this time around has led to a bond being set at $6,000. As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how Da Costa’s journey through the justice system will pan out.