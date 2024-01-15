NAFTA’s Three-Year Report Card: Success and Future Growth

As the July 1, 1997, deadline approaches, President Bill Clinton prepares to present a three-year status report to Congress on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The findings of this report are poised to hold considerable sway over Congress’s decision on the renewal of the President’s fast-track negotiating authority.

NAFTA’s Positive Impact

Expectations tilt favorably for NAFTA’s report card, with indicators pointing to increased trade, a surge in U.S. exports and employment, and an upswing in living standards for American workers. Trade under NAFTA has shot up by 43% from 1993 to 1996, with U.S. exports to NAFTA countries underpinning over two million U.S. jobs.

NAFTA Stimulates Growth

Furthermore, NAFTA has been a catalyst for growth in the high-technology manufacturing sectors and agriculture in the U.S. Its implementation has coincided with a rise in personal wealth and income growth for Americans. Despite stumbling blocks, such as the deferral of a NAFTA deadline on Mexican trucks entering the U.S., and friction over issues like drug control policy and immigration, NAFTA’s overall impact is viewed in a positive light.

NAFTA’s Influence Beyond Borders

Its influence extends beyond U.S. borders, with the agreement being credited for enabling Mexico to liberalize its economy and take strides towards political reform, including more democratic processes for elections. However, the Heritage Foundation’s 1997 Index of Economic Freedom still categorizes Mexico as ‘Mostly Not Free.’

Future Prospects

A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago forecasts further benefits for all NAFTA participants, envisioning the adjustment to NAFTA to be fully realized by 2004. President Clinton has called on Congress to greenlight new fast-track authority for trade initiatives in Asia and Latin America, highlighting the significance of trade with these regions. The report underscores NAFTA’s success and the potential for further growth, suggesting that Congress should be assured of the agreement’s accomplishments to date.