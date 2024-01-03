en English
Business

NABIP Unveils Strategy and Innovation Department to Boost Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
NABIP Unveils Strategy and Innovation Department to Boost Growth

The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) has taken a bold leap into the future by setting up its Strategy and Innovation Department. This move is designed to spur strategic growth and nurture innovation within the health insurance and benefits industry.

Driving Growth and Innovation

The new department’s mission is to pinpoint emerging trends in healthcare, forge new marketing avenues, and broaden membership, with a focus on underrepresented groups and new sectors. Brooke Willson, a seasoned member of NABIP with a wealth of 20 years of experience, will lead this department as the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation. Her previous roles within the organization include Senior Vice President of Leadership Services and Vice President of Chapter Relations.

Key Appointments

In addition to Willson, the department will benefit from the expertise of Jasmine Keating who has been appointed as Director of Strategic Growth. Keating, in her previous role as Director of Development at MZQ Consulting, has been an active participant in NABIP Maryland’s Board of Directors.

Optimism for the Future

NABIP’s leadership, including CEO Jessica Brooks-Woods and Board President Eric Kohlsdorf, hold an optimistic view of these new developments. They believe that this new department will harmonize with the evolving dynamics of the healthcare industry, offering innovative services and tools. Moreover, it is expected to bolster NABIP’s influence in the market and align with the organization’s mission of professional development for over 100,000 health insurance and employee benefits professionals across America.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

