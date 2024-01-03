NAB Accepting Entries for 38th Annual Crystal Radio Awards; Recognizes Exceptional Community Service

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has kick-started the entry process for its 38th annual Crystal Radio Awards. The award program, which is a testament to outstanding community service efforts by radio stations, is now accepting entries for the year 2023. These entries, to be submitted online via the My NAB platform, are to encapsulate the radio stations’ community service endeavours throughout the past year.

Submission Guidelines and Deadline

For a radio station to be eligible for participation, it must be a registered member of the NAB. The online submission process involves detailing the community service activities carried out in the year 2023. The deadline for these submissions is January 31st, with the announcement of finalists scheduled for February.

Award Recognition at NAB Show

The winners of the Crystal Radio Awards will be honoured at the NAB Show, a significant event in the broadcasting industry calendar, set for April 13-17 in Las Vegas, NV. The awards presentation promises to be a grand affair, with winners receiving nationwide recognition for their community service efforts.

Past Winners and the Crystal Heritage Award

The previous year’s Crystal Radio Awards saw winners from various locations, including Denver, Houston, San Antonio, Pago Pago in American Samoa, Minneapolis St. Paul, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia. In a special recognition, KTAR(FM) in Phoenix, a part of Bonneville International, received the prestigious Crystal Heritage Award. This award is given to stations that have achieved five Crystal Award wins over time, signifying consistent and exceptional contributions to community services.