N.C. State Student Unveils Charlotte’s Hidden Slavery History

In a remarkable act of historical enlightenment, Alexia Alexander, a veterinary student from N.C. State, has crafted an invaluable educational tool dubbed Charlotte's Lost Slavery History Map. The map, a product of diligent research and a deeply-rooted respect for history, illuminates 18 spots in Uptown Charlotte where slaves once toiled, resided, and held religious observances.

A Journey into Charlotte's Past

At the tender age of 18, Alexia embarked on a journey to unravel the lesser-known segments of Charlotte's history. Her quest birthed this map while she pursued her Girl Scouts Gold Award project. The map is not merely a directory of sites; it is a symbolic representation of a part of Charlotte's past that has been long buried in the annals of time.

Connecting the Community with its Roots

To facilitate the community's connection with this overlooked part of their heritage, Alexia orchestrated a walking tour. The tour, which attracted an overwhelming turnout of more than 100 participants, was a part of the Harvey B. Gantt Center's Black History Month program. The journey included notable historical sites such as a Confederate Navy Yard and the Grace AME Zion Church.

Walking the Path of History

The tour spanned two miles and lasted approximately two hours, but its impact was far more profound. It offered an opportunity for residents to walk the path their predecessors once trod, to stand where they stood, and to feel the echoes of their lives. The goal was not just to inform but to educate, to instill a deeper understanding of the city's full breadth of history.

Through her efforts, Alexia Alexander hopes to instill a renewed appreciation for Charlotte's past, including its ties to slavery. By shedding light on the city's historical relationship with slavery, she aims to foster a deeper understanding of Charlotte's heritage and spur conversations around the city's evolution.