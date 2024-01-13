en English
Agriculture

Mysterious Mass Extermination: Three Million Bees Die from Poisoning at California Sanctuary

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:49 am EST
Mysterious Mass Extermination: Three Million Bees Die from Poisoning at California Sanctuary

September witnessed a shocking episode in Northern San Diego, California, when approximately three million bees were found dead at a local sanctuary. The gruesome discovery prompted an immediate investigation by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The findings were disturbing: the bees had been killed by a ‘double lethal’ dose of Fipronil, a poison typically used as a termiticide.

Fipronil: A Lethal Threat to Bees

Fipronil is a potent insecticide, known for its deadly impact on the central nervous system of insects. What makes this case even more alarming is the fact that Fipronil is not only toxic to bees but also to humans. It’s worth noting that outdoor use of this substance is strictly prohibited, which leads us to question the origin of these lethal doses.

Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding the Incident

Sanctuary beekeepers reported that their bees were in good health just a day before the unfortunate incident occurred, demonstrating normal behavior such as fanning at the hive entrances. With no reports of Fipronil usage in nearby orchards or apiaries, the circumstances of the poisoning remain enigmatic, leading the sanctuary staff to suspect intentional malice.

Sanctuary Shuts Down, but Hope is Not Lost

Following the incident, the sanctuary lost a staggering 95 percent of its bees in two of the colonies, leading to the decision to close the Escondido apiary and relocate as a precaution. Despite this tragic loss, the sanctuary has rallied support through a GoFundMe page, surpassing its goal of $10,000, which has enabled the purchase of 400 new boxes for the surviving bees. The strength and resilience of the sanctuary and its supporters illustrate a beacon of hope amidst the dark mystery of this mass extermination event.

Agriculture United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

