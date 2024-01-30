Mysterious Deaths of Los Altos Couple: Investigation in Progress

In a quiet neighborhood of Los Altos, California, a disturbing discovery has left the community in shock and law enforcement authorities in search of answers. Two residents, Steven Hooper, 74, and Chris Cryer, 66, were found dead in their home on the 200 block of West Edith Avenue on January 16. The circumstances surrounding their deaths have yet to be determined, prompting a full-scale investigation by the Los Altos Police Department and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

Discovery and Identification

The grim revelation occurred around 1:20 p.m. when officers responded to a welfare check at the residence. The deceased were identified as Steven Hooper and Chris Cryer, both long-standing members of the Los Altos community. As of now, the cause of their deaths remains undetermined, adding an eerie layer of mystery to the tragic event.

Investigation Underway

The Los Altos Police Department, together with the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of truth. Currently, investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology reports which are hoped to shed light on the events leading up to the couple's demise. The involvement of foul play has not been ruled out, intensifying the gravity of the ongoing investigation.

Public Cooperation Sought

In their efforts to piece together the events leading to this tragic incident, authorities are seeking assistance from the public. Detective Sergeant Spillman, the primary contact for this case, is urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Los Altos Police Department's tip line, promising protection to those who might be hesitant to get involved. The community's cooperation is vital in solving this mystery and bringing closure to the grieving families of the deceased.