Mysterious Absence of Dylan Dreyer from NBC’s Today Third Hour

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Mysterious Absence of Dylan Dreyer from NBC's Today Third Hour

Renowned television personality Dylan Dreyer, co-host of NBC’s popular morning talk show Today Third Hour, has been noticeably absent from recent broadcasts. Her absence, which has sparked curiosity and concern among devoted viewers, was acknowledged by her co-hosts during the show’s opening segment.

Unexplained Absences

Present on set were co-hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Sheinelle Jones. Al Roker calmly announced that Dylan was off for the day, not revealing the reason behind her absence. Sheinelle Jones further added to the mystery by stating that Dylan’s break was well-deserved, especially after she had been ‘holding it down’ the previous week. However, no further details were given, leaving viewers in the dark about the nature of her leave.

This was not the first time Dylan was absent from the show. She was missing from the broadcast on December 7, with no replacement stepping in for her. Craig Melvin informed viewers that Dylan would make a return the following day, but again, no specific reason for her absence was disclosed.

A Glimpse into the Past

Before her mysterious absences, Dylan was involved in a light-hearted segment with guest Mario Lopez, known for his role on the iconic show ‘Saved by the Bell’. The discussion ranged from Lopez’s experiences of fatherhood to Christmas traditions and his professional projects. Dylan enthusiastically participated in the conversation, sharing a nostalgic anecdote about having a dance routine to the opening theme of ‘Saved by the Bell’ as a child.

Continuing without Dylan

Despite Dylan’s absence, the show continues, with her co-hosts effectively holding the fort. They continue to deliver engaging content and conduct meaningful conversations with guests, ensuring the show maintains its appeal and relevance to its dedicated audience. Dylan’s return is eagerly anticipated by her co-hosts and fans alike, who miss her vivacious presence and contributions to the show.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

