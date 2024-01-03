Myrtle Waves Water Park to Introduce New Mat Slide in 2024 Season

Myrtle Waves Water Park, a cherished summer retreat in Myrtle Beach, is gearing up for its 2024 season with an exciting addition: a mat slide, previously a part of the now-defunct Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach. The slide, christened as ‘Wild Water Races’, will mark its debut when the park reopens in May, offering an exhilarating experience where up to four guests can race down simultaneously, headfirst on mats.

Rebirth of a Classic Attraction

This attraction isn’t entirely fresh out of the blue; it’s a revival from a sister park. Both Myrtle Waves and the former Wild Water and Wheels fell under the umbrella of Lazarus Entertainment Group. The latter ceased operations in 2022, but its spirit lives on as Myrtle Waves integrates one of its most popular features, turning nostalgia into a renewed source of enjoyment and competition.

Fueling Anticipation for Summer

Since Wild Water and Wheels’ closure, Myrtle Waves has seen a surge in season pass registrations—an indicator of the public’s longing for water park thrills. The addition of the mat slide is expected to cater to the swelling visitor numbers, turning up the heat for the upcoming summer season. But the park isn’t stopping there. Plans are also underway to add more cabanas and shaded areas, ensuring that guests can rest and rejuvenate between their aquatic adventures.

Enhancing the Park’s Ambiance

Home to over 20 waterslides, a wave pool, and a lazy river, Myrtle Waves holds an impressive 1.2 million gallons of water, making it a premier destination for water enthusiasts since 1985. As part of its preparations for the next season, the park is undergoing a repainting project aimed at enhancing its theme and ambiance. According to Christina Watts, the director of marketing and advertising for Lazarus Entertainment Group, the park’s fresh look and the new slide signal an optimistic outlook for the upcoming summer season at Myrtle Waves.