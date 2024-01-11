Myrtle Beach Braces for Swift-Passing Storm with Reduced Flooding Risk

A storm is set to sweep across the Myrtle Beach area in Horry County, promising potential floods beginning Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington, N.C. office. Despite the impending weather, officials have downplayed the threat as minimal, attributing the reduced risk to the storm's swift passage through the region.

A Quick Passage, A Lesser Threat

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff and fellow meteorologist Stephen Keebler from NWS Wilmington clarified that the storm's speed is a crucial factor in mitigating flooding. They suggested that while winds could pose problems, the fast-moving storm is less likely to cause extensive flooding compared to slower storms.

The swift passage of the storm is expected to result in only one to two inches of rainfall, with minor coastal flooding - nothing beyond the usual king tides, which can cause variable degrees of flooding. The Waccamaw River near Conway and the Little Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry, currently at action level, are projected to remain below flood stage.

Comparisons to Past Storms

Thomas Bell, Horry County Deputy Director of Public Information, drew comparisons between this storm and previous ones, such as Hurricane Florence. The latter brought prolonged and severe rainfall due to its slower movement, unlike the current storm.

Classifications and Precautions

The NWS has classified the risk of river flooding and rainfall flooding as limited, and coastal flooding between limited and elevated. Residents in flood-prone areas, including Socastee, Island Green, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, and the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach, have been advised to stay informed through the Horry County EM Resource Page and NWS Wilmington's Hazardous Weather Outlook.

In preparation for the storm, Myrtle Beach staff have been clearing trash cans and recycling bins from the beach and bracing for potential impacts. Local schools have canceled or delayed classes, and city and county offices are closed in anticipation of potential damages from the storm. The City Manager has alluded to significant waves and the potential for closing the beach. Residents have been encouraged to sign up for the mass notification system and download the First Alert Weather App to stay informed.