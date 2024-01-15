Myrtle Beach Braces for Subfreezing Temperatures, Says National Weather Service

The Myrtle Beach area braces itself for a series of cold fronts this week, as reported by the National Weather Service. The Wilmington office’s Meteorologist, Matt Scalora, painted a picture of a significant temperature drop commencing on Wednesday, with an expected low of 35 and a high of 44 degrees Fahrenheit.

Temporary Warm-Up and Weekend Plunge

Residents can anticipate a brief respite on Thursday and Friday as temperatures temporarily warm-up. However, the mercury is set to plunge once more over the weekend. Daytime highs will be trapped in the low 40s, while nighttime lows could reach the freezing 20s. The wind chill factor is expected to intensify the cold, potentially dragging the perceived temperature down to the teens or single digits during Saturday night.

No Snow, But Persistent Cold

No snow or frost is anticipated due to the low humidity levels. Nevertheless, residents should prepare for the cold spell to persist into the early part of the following week. A gradual warming trend is only expected by Wednesday, January 24. The forecasted temperatures are markedly colder than usual, being roughly 15 degrees below the seasonal average. Despite this, such cold periods are not an anomaly for the region, serving as a stark reminder of nature’s whims.

Emergency Division’s Advice

In response to the impending cold weather, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division advises residents to take precautionary measures. These include checking on those at risk, bringing plants and animals indoors, and insulating pipes to prevent freezing and potential bursting. The division’s advice underscores the importance of community and preparedness in the face of harsh weather conditions.