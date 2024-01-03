Myrias Optics Secures $3M Seed Investment for Advancing Optics Technology

Myrias Optics, Inc., a trailblazer in the field of optics technology, has triumphantly garnered a $3 million seed investment led by Asia Optical Inc. This substantial funding infusion is set to bolster the company’s endeavors to meet the upsurging customer demand for their innovative structure, materials, and process technology platform.

Investment Round Participants

Contributors to this investment round include UMass Amherst, Tenon Ventures, and HOSS Investment Inc. These organizations have united in their belief in the potential of Myrias Optics, and their contributions will undoubtedly propel the company’s growth and research efforts.

Origins and Specializations

Originated from the research at the University of Massachusetts Amherst carried out by the Watkins Group, Myrias Optics holds a specialization in all-inorganic printed meta-optics. These advanced optics cater to an array of applications, ranging from augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR), consumer electronics, machine vision, robotics, to automotive, defense, and aerospace sectors.

Job Creation and Manufacturing Plans

Myrias Optics was brought to life by James Watkins, a faculty member at UMass. The company has plans to establish its manufacturing base in Western Massachusetts, a move set to create a wealth of job opportunities in the region.

Myrias’ Outlook and Partnerships

Myrias CEO Patrick Tan underscored the company’s engagement with Tier 1 customers in AR/VR and consumer electronics. He stressed the considerable cost, performance, and longevity advantages that their technology holds over traditional etched or printed polymer processes. Asia Optical Chairman Robert Lai conveyed his excitement for the partnership with Myrias, aiming to advance meta-optics for high-performance optical modules.

In addition to the seed investment, Myrias is poised to profit from a $5 million award from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative granted to UMass Amherst in October 2023. This grant is designated to fund the creation of an Advanced Optics Fabrication and Characterization Facility at the university, offering a cutting-edge resource for industry partners like Myrias and researchers across Massachusetts.