MyPillow Ads Canceled: Lindell Cites Politics, Fox News Points to Payment Issues

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has ignited a dispute with Fox News, alleging that the network has stopped airing his MyPillow commercials due to political motivations. On the other side, Fox News cites a financial rationality, claiming Lindell’s failure to pay for the commercials since August 2023 as the reason for their suspension.

Lindell’s Claims: A Political Move or Fear of Competition?

Lindell alleges that the decision was politically motivated, an inference drawn from his unwavering allegiance to Trump and his advocacy against voting machines. The inclusion of Lou Dobbs, a former Fox Business host and a steadfast supporter of Trump, on his own media channel, is also believed to have played a role in Fox’s decision, according to Lindell. He further accuses Fox News of fearing competition from his channel, which hosts Dobbs along with other controversial figures.

MyPillow’s Financial Struggles

However, the commercial saga is set against a backdrop of Lindell’s financial predicaments. His inability to pay legal fees, which led to his legal team’s exit, and difficulties in securing credit from banks speak volumes about the financial hurdles he’s facing. A source from Fox News adds another dimension to the story, stating that Lindell’s failure to pay for the commercials led to their suspension.

Impact on Fox News

Despite the loss of MyPillow’s advertising revenue, the Fox News source affirms that it would not significantly impact the network’s financial situation. This statement seems to be a clear rebuttal of Lindell’s accusation that Fox News fears competition from his channel.

In the wake of these allegations and counterclaims, the truth remains elusive. While Lindell maintains his stance that the decision was politically charged, Fox News stands firm on their financial justification. As the saga continues, the media industry and the public wait for further clarity on this complex issue.