Myha'la Herrold Shines at Miu Miu Show: From Edgy Vibes to Feminine Flair

At Paris Fashion Week, Myha'la Herrold, known for her roles in A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies and HBO's Industry, made headlines with her stunning appearance at the Miu Miu fall/winter 2024 show. Despite considering herself far from edgy, Herrold's selection of a deep maroon polka-dot set not only highlighted her unique style but also showcased her ability to blend feminine charm with an androgynous edge.

Choosing the Perfect Outfit

Herrold and her stylist, Aryeh Lappin, initially settled on a different ensemble for the event. However, upon trying the maroon polka-dot outfit, Herrold experienced an immediate emotional connection, leading to a swift change in plan. This decision underscores the power of fashion to evoke strong feelings of confidence and empowerment. Herrold's final touch, a pair of thick black rectangular Miu Miu frames, not only served a practical purpose but also added an extra layer of sophistication to her look.

Comfort and Style in Everyday Life

Despite her glamorous appearance at high-profile events, Herrold emphasizes comfort in her day-to-day fashion choices, often opting for sweats when not working. However, she enjoys experimenting with pops of color, mixed textures, and the combination of casual and formal pieces. This approach reflects her versatile fashion sense, capable of transitioning from the laid-back to the luxurious.

As Herrold prepares to reprise her role as Harper Stern in the upcoming third season of Industry, she reflects on the sense of community and strong connections formed on set. With a homecoming feeling upon her return, Herrold's anticipation for the new season mirrors that of her fans, who are eager to see the character's journey continue. Her subtle hint at hoping for Harper's success in the new season adds to the intrigue surrounding the character's fate.