MYCRANE Appoints Olga Dubinok as USA Business Development Director to Bolster Growth

MYCRANE, the world's first global online crane rental platform, marks a significant stride in its expansion within the United States by welcoming Olga Dubinok on board as the director of business development. This strategic move aims to enhance the company's foothold in the U.S. market, demonstrating its commitment to driving innovation and growth in the crane rental sector.

Strategic Expansion and Industry Expertise

Dubinok brings to MYCRANE a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the crane industry. Her previous roles have seen her at the forefront of business development, sales, and marketing for major equipment manufacturers and digital platforms, focusing on the North American market. Notably, her active participation in industry events and her involvement with the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Foundation underscore her commitment to contributing to the sector's future. Andrei Geikalo, founder and CEO of MYCRANE, praised Dubinok's industry connections and proactive approach as invaluable assets that will drive the company's growth in the USA.

MYCRANE's Innovative Approach

Headquartered in Dubai, MYCRANE has revolutionized the crane rental process with its online platform, simplifying the search for lifting equipment and offering significant time and cost savings. The platform's digitalization of crane rental services aligns perfectly with Dubinok's vision for the industry, emphasizing the importance of technology in streamlining business processes. The appointment of Dubinok is expected to further MYCRANE's mission in the USA, a key market alongside India and Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Jason Brough, president of MYCRANE USA.

Looking Forward

As MYCRANE continues to expand its presence in the USA, the appointment of Olga Dubinok is a clear signal of the company's ambitious plans for the future. With her at the helm of business development, MYCRANE is set to enhance its platform's reach, providing innovative solutions to the crane rental industry. This move not only strengthens MYCRANE's position in the market but also highlights the potential for digitalization to transform traditional sectors, creating efficiencies and improving the customer experience.