Mychal Threets: Spreading ‘Library Joy’ and Transforming Public Libraries Through Social Media

Mychal Threets, a 33-year-old supervising librarian at the Fairfield Civic Center Library in Solano County, Northern California, has become a viral sensation on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. His mission? To spread what he calls ‘library joy’ – an initiative aimed at challenging the age-old stern image of libraries and librarians, and instead, highlighting the joy and inviting atmosphere of public libraries.

Library Joy: A Social Media Phenomenon

Threets uses these platforms to share engaging videos about everyday happenings at the library, weaving stories about daily interactions, messages of hope and the benefits of fine-free policies. His content has resonated with millions of viewers, garnering a large following who are drawn to his fresh, upbeat take on libraries.

Libraries: More Than Just Books

Threets, who was homeschooled using library resources, firmly believes in the value of public libraries as community centers. He emphasizes that libraries offer much more than just books – they provide access to a wide range of services, from the internet to musical instruments, and even baking equipment. He also advocates for libraries as a safe haven for those in need.

Recognizing the Intersection of Libraries and Mental Health

Open about his own mental health struggles, Threets encourages his followers to embrace their vulnerabilities within the library space. In his view, libraries are not just repositories of knowledge but also spaces for self-expression and emotional healing. His work in promoting libraries as supportive environments for mental health has sparked conversations and garnered attention from his peers.

Threets’ efforts have not gone unnoticed. He was nominated for a prestigious award from the American Library Association and clinched the coveted ‘I Love My Librarian Award for Outstanding Public Service’, an honor bestowed on only ten librarians nationwide. The recognition underscores the impact of Threets’ work in transforming public perception of libraries, one ‘library joy’ video at a time.