MVCC’s Natural Gas Contracting Hurdles Amidst Successful Electricity Aggregation

The Miami Valley Communications Council’s (MVCC) quest for a natural gas contract has hit a stumbling block. After successfully securing an electricity aggregation deal, the MVCC found itself in a significantly more challenging environment when trying to replicate the success for natural gas. Unlike electricity, the natural gas market has proven to be a tough nut to crack due to the lack of supplier participation, according to St. Clair Newbern IV, CEO of Live Energy.

Electricity Aggregation Triumph

The MVCC’s successful venture in electricity aggregation has been a beacon of success for the organization. It managed to secure a contract with Energy Harbor, providing considerable savings to its constituents. Residential customers are projected to save approximately $350 a year, while small businesses stand to gain savings of about $984 annually. This triumph has been a stark contrast to the challenges faced in the natural gas market.

Natural Gas Market Volatility

The only proposal that the MVCC received for natural gas was from Constellation Energy, brought to the table by Palmer Energy, the MVCC’s consultant. However, in a surprising turn, Constellation Energy withdrew their proposal, leaving MVCC without a feasible option. The withdrawal further exemplifies the instability and unpredictability of the natural gas market, with players showing reluctance to commit to aggregation programs.

MVCC’s Persistence amidst Challenges

Despite the hurdles, MVCC remains undeterred in its pursuit. The council acknowledges the volatile conditions of the natural gas market, yet it is steadfast in its commitment to exploring potential contracts. Even though securing a suitable deal may prove to be a herculean task, the MVCC is optimistic about finding a workable solution in the future.