en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MVCC’s Natural Gas Contracting Hurdles Amidst Successful Electricity Aggregation

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
MVCC’s Natural Gas Contracting Hurdles Amidst Successful Electricity Aggregation

The Miami Valley Communications Council’s (MVCC) quest for a natural gas contract has hit a stumbling block. After successfully securing an electricity aggregation deal, the MVCC found itself in a significantly more challenging environment when trying to replicate the success for natural gas. Unlike electricity, the natural gas market has proven to be a tough nut to crack due to the lack of supplier participation, according to St. Clair Newbern IV, CEO of Live Energy.

Electricity Aggregation Triumph

The MVCC’s successful venture in electricity aggregation has been a beacon of success for the organization. It managed to secure a contract with Energy Harbor, providing considerable savings to its constituents. Residential customers are projected to save approximately $350 a year, while small businesses stand to gain savings of about $984 annually. This triumph has been a stark contrast to the challenges faced in the natural gas market.

Natural Gas Market Volatility

The only proposal that the MVCC received for natural gas was from Constellation Energy, brought to the table by Palmer Energy, the MVCC’s consultant. However, in a surprising turn, Constellation Energy withdrew their proposal, leaving MVCC without a feasible option. The withdrawal further exemplifies the instability and unpredictability of the natural gas market, with players showing reluctance to commit to aggregation programs.

MVCC’s Persistence amidst Challenges

Despite the hurdles, MVCC remains undeterred in its pursuit. The council acknowledges the volatile conditions of the natural gas market, yet it is steadfast in its commitment to exploring potential contracts. Even though securing a suitable deal may prove to be a herculean task, the MVCC is optimistic about finding a workable solution in the future.

0
Business Energy United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
Shaila Merchant: The Business Magnate and Future Mother-in-law of Anant Ambani
Shaila Merchant, soon-to-be mother-in-law of Anant Ambani, is an influential figure in India’s business landscape. As one of the managing directors of Encore Healthcare Ltd., a frontline pharmaceutical company, she has made significant strides in the industry alongside her husband, Viren Merchant, the founder and CEO of the same company. The union of this power
Shaila Merchant: The Business Magnate and Future Mother-in-law of Anant Ambani
Leadership Crisis at Malawi's Electricity Generation Company Amidst Energy Sector Reforms
33 mins ago
Leadership Crisis at Malawi's Electricity Generation Company Amidst Energy Sector Reforms
Motiaz Wins 'Brand of the Year' at Outlook Business Icon Awards 2023
38 mins ago
Motiaz Wins 'Brand of the Year' at Outlook Business Icon Awards 2023
Ireland's Driver Testing Service Struggles with Surge in Demand and Tester Shortage
1 min ago
Ireland's Driver Testing Service Struggles with Surge in Demand and Tester Shortage
Unlocking Opportunities: Five Stock Market Internships Available Now
2 mins ago
Unlocking Opportunities: Five Stock Market Internships Available Now
Chinese-Backed Infrastructure Projects in Malaysia: A Tale of Controversies and Opportunities
3 mins ago
Chinese-Backed Infrastructure Projects in Malaysia: A Tale of Controversies and Opportunities
Latest Headlines
World News
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
27 seconds
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
30 seconds
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
43 seconds
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
44 seconds
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
45 seconds
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
50 seconds
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
56 seconds
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Bank Worker's Wake-Up Call: Loses 154 Pounds After Dentist's Warning
1 min
Bank Worker's Wake-Up Call: Loses 154 Pounds After Dentist's Warning
Asia Cup Group Match Begins: India Takes on Australia in a High-Stakes Encounter
3 mins
Asia Cup Group Match Begins: India Takes on Australia in a High-Stakes Encounter
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app