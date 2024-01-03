Musk’s X Introduces Affordable Tier Amidst Falling Valuation

In a significant shift toward affordability, Elon Musk’s platform X has unveiled a new basic paid tier for verified organizations. Priced at $200 per month or $2,000 per year, this tier provides organizations with a gold check-mark badge, ad credits, and priority support. This move represents a much-needed reprieve for businesses, especially smaller ones, which found the previous full access plan costing $1,000 per month prohibitive.

Addressing the Struggles of X

Reports suggest that the introduction of this more economical plan is a response to X’s struggle to attract businesses willing to pay for the higher-priced option. Additionally, Fidelity’s Blue Chip Growth Fund recently disclosed that the shares of X it owns are worth just under $5.6 million, representing less than 0.01% of the total value of the fund. This is a steep decline of 71.5% from when Musk first purchased the company in October 2022, reflecting a long-running trend of reduced estimated value of X amid successive crises at the company.

Introducing a New Aesthetic

While grappling with these financial hurdles, X is also revising its presentation of headlines and website title pages. After previously removing headlines from URLs to improve aesthetic appeal as per Musk’s preference, the platform is now reinstating them in some form on the web. Titles are now overlaid on images that link to the corresponding pages, in line with Musk’s announcement from November of the previous year about the return of headlines on URL cards.

Future of X

Despite the ongoing struggles, Musk’s vision for X remains ambitious. He has expressed a desire to transform X into an everything app integrating social media with payment and commerce functions. However, with the platform’s valuation consistently falling and advertisers and power users exiting, the future of X hangs in the balance. As Musk’s leadership continues to be punctuated by technical hiccups, controversies, and alterations to features, the social media landscape continues to fragment, casting a long shadow over the future of the platform.