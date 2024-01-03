en English
Business

Musk’s X Introduces Affordable Tier Amidst Falling Valuation

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Musk’s X Introduces Affordable Tier Amidst Falling Valuation

In a significant shift toward affordability, Elon Musk’s platform X has unveiled a new basic paid tier for verified organizations. Priced at $200 per month or $2,000 per year, this tier provides organizations with a gold check-mark badge, ad credits, and priority support. This move represents a much-needed reprieve for businesses, especially smaller ones, which found the previous full access plan costing $1,000 per month prohibitive.

Addressing the Struggles of X

Reports suggest that the introduction of this more economical plan is a response to X’s struggle to attract businesses willing to pay for the higher-priced option. Additionally, Fidelity’s Blue Chip Growth Fund recently disclosed that the shares of X it owns are worth just under $5.6 million, representing less than 0.01% of the total value of the fund. This is a steep decline of 71.5% from when Musk first purchased the company in October 2022, reflecting a long-running trend of reduced estimated value of X amid successive crises at the company.

Introducing a New Aesthetic

While grappling with these financial hurdles, X is also revising its presentation of headlines and website title pages. After previously removing headlines from URLs to improve aesthetic appeal as per Musk’s preference, the platform is now reinstating them in some form on the web. Titles are now overlaid on images that link to the corresponding pages, in line with Musk’s announcement from November of the previous year about the return of headlines on URL cards.

Future of X

Despite the ongoing struggles, Musk’s vision for X remains ambitious. He has expressed a desire to transform X into an everything app integrating social media with payment and commerce functions. However, with the platform’s valuation consistently falling and advertisers and power users exiting, the future of X hangs in the balance. As Musk’s leadership continues to be punctuated by technical hiccups, controversies, and alterations to features, the social media landscape continues to fragment, casting a long shadow over the future of the platform.

Business United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

