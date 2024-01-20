Museum at Warm Springs Extends Closure Due to HVAC Installation Delays

As the frosty winds of January blow, The Museum at Warm Springs, Oregon's cultural jewel, announces an extension in its public closure until February 13, 2023. The delay comes as a consequence of equipment supply chain issues hampering the installation of a new Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system. The museum's doors, ready to swing open on February 1, 2023, now stand paused due to these unforeseen circumstances.

Continued Access to Cultural Artifacts

Despite the closure, the Warm Springs Tribal members will not find themselves distanced from their heritage. The Museum's Gift Shop, a trove of ceremonial items, will remain open for purchases, ensuring that traditions continue to thrive in the heart of the community.

Funding the HVAC System

The new HVAC system is financed by an amalgamation of diverse sources. The list includes the U.S. Congress/National Park Service, several foundations, and the Oregon Cultural Trust. Backed by such robust support, the system promises to enhance the museum's environment, ensuring the preservation of tribal heritage in optimal conditions.

Extended Exhibit and Membership Benefits

The ongoing "30 Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit" will remain accessible until March 2, 2024, providing an extended window to the vibrant tapestry of tribal history and youth potential. Furthermore, the Museum continues to offer various levels of annual memberships starting at a nominal $25. The benefits are extensive: free admission, discounts, and reciprocal memberships with other Oregon museums. A membership here is an invitation to engage with an enriching cultural experience.

The Museum at Warm Springs, opened on March 14, 1993, adheres to the professional standards set by the Smithsonian Institution. Operating from Tuesday through Saturday, it offers different admission rates for diverse groups, thereby democratizing access to the tribal legacy.