en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Muscatine Declares Snow Emergency in Anticipation of Severe Winter Storm

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Muscatine Declares Snow Emergency in Anticipation of Severe Winter Storm

The city of Muscatine, bracing itself for a severe winter storm, has declared a snow emergency effective from 7 a.m. Friday, January 12, to 7 a.m. Sunday, January 14. This announcement comes in response to the National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning for the area, forecasting a heavy snowfall of five to 10 inches beginning Thursday night. The storm is also expected to bring ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch and wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Imminent Blizzard Warning

Accompanying the snow and ice, the high-speed winds are likely to reduce visibility and cause drifting snow, leading to a Blizzard Warning for Friday evening into Saturday. In light of these conditions, the city has urged its residents to avoid on-street parking to facilitate the operation of snow plows, particularly on designated snow emergency routes.

Transit and Travel Disruptions

The city’s Transit Division will operate Snow Routes on Friday and Saturday, which necessitates the cancellation of Friday night service. Street maintenance supervisor, Tyson Wedekind, emphasized the multiple threats posed by the storm. Apart from the snow and ice, the area will experience high winds followed by plummeting temperatures. He strongly discouraged travel during this period, and urged those who must venture out to exercise extreme caution.

City’s Response and Precautions

As temperatures continue to drop, public works crews will switch to a sand/salt mixture to improve road traction. The city’s snow emergency ordinance makes it clear that during such emergencies, parking on city streets is strictly prohibited to facilitate snow plowing. Even after the lifting of the emergency, parking restrictions may still apply as crews work to clear snow right up to the curb. The city will provide a 24-hour notice before implementing any odd-even parking plan following the Snow Push Back policy.

To keep its residents informed, a Snow Emergency Hotline has been set up. The residents of Muscatine are urged to stay updated and follow all guidelines for their safety and the smooth operation of snow clearing services.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
26 mins ago
James Island Community Fights for Road Safety Measures
On the quiet, tree-lined streets of Woodland Shores Road in James Island, South Carolina, a storm is brewing. Residents, fed up with the blatant disregard for speed limits and the absence of sidewalks, are demanding action. For the community, this isn’t just about traffic; it’s about protecting their children, their neighbors, and their way of
James Island Community Fights for Road Safety Measures
A303 in Somerset Gets New Road Layout as Dualling Scheme Advances
2 hours ago
A303 in Somerset Gets New Road Layout as Dualling Scheme Advances
A Violent Outbreak in Kabul and Other Global Updates
2 hours ago
A Violent Outbreak in Kabul and Other Global Updates
Entebbe Airport Expansion: A Leap for Uganda's Economic Future
45 mins ago
Entebbe Airport Expansion: A Leap for Uganda's Economic Future
RedBike Pauses Operations for Winter Amid Expansion Funding Challenges
1 hour ago
RedBike Pauses Operations for Winter Amid Expansion Funding Challenges
Bronx Woman Sentenced for Assaulting MTA Conductor with a Pumpkin
2 hours ago
Bronx Woman Sentenced for Assaulting MTA Conductor with a Pumpkin
Latest Headlines
World News
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
5 mins
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
5 mins
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
6 mins
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
6 mins
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
6 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
8 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
8 mins
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
8 mins
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
9 mins
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app