Muscatine Declares Snow Emergency in Anticipation of Severe Winter Storm

The city of Muscatine, bracing itself for a severe winter storm, has declared a snow emergency effective from 7 a.m. Friday, January 12, to 7 a.m. Sunday, January 14. This announcement comes in response to the National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning for the area, forecasting a heavy snowfall of five to 10 inches beginning Thursday night. The storm is also expected to bring ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch and wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Imminent Blizzard Warning

Accompanying the snow and ice, the high-speed winds are likely to reduce visibility and cause drifting snow, leading to a Blizzard Warning for Friday evening into Saturday. In light of these conditions, the city has urged its residents to avoid on-street parking to facilitate the operation of snow plows, particularly on designated snow emergency routes.

Transit and Travel Disruptions

The city’s Transit Division will operate Snow Routes on Friday and Saturday, which necessitates the cancellation of Friday night service. Street maintenance supervisor, Tyson Wedekind, emphasized the multiple threats posed by the storm. Apart from the snow and ice, the area will experience high winds followed by plummeting temperatures. He strongly discouraged travel during this period, and urged those who must venture out to exercise extreme caution.

City’s Response and Precautions

As temperatures continue to drop, public works crews will switch to a sand/salt mixture to improve road traction. The city’s snow emergency ordinance makes it clear that during such emergencies, parking on city streets is strictly prohibited to facilitate snow plowing. Even after the lifting of the emergency, parking restrictions may still apply as crews work to clear snow right up to the curb. The city will provide a 24-hour notice before implementing any odd-even parking plan following the Snow Push Back policy.

To keep its residents informed, a Snow Emergency Hotline has been set up. The residents of Muscatine are urged to stay updated and follow all guidelines for their safety and the smooth operation of snow clearing services.