Murrysville Shop ‘n Save Sells Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $1.8 Million

In a riveting turn of events, a lucky lottery player in Murrysville, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, has hit the jackpot. The winning lottery ticket, worth a staggering $1.8 million, was sold at the local Shop ‘n Save on William Penn Highway. The ticket flawlessly matched all five balls in the Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing on the last day of the year, December 31, with the numbers 4-10-23-34-43.

A Windfall for the Shop ‘n Save

Following the sale of the winning ticket, the Shop ‘n Save is set to receive a hefty bonus. The grocery store chain will be awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, a significant incentive for the local business.

Not Just One Winner

This lottery drawing was not just about one winner. More than 32,700 other tickets won prizes in the same drawing, making it a celebratory event for many. The Pennsylvania Lottery urges players to check their tickets after every drawing to ensure they don’t miss out on any winnings.

Breaking Records and Making Millionaires

The Cash 5 game, which has been offering nightly drawings since its inception in 1992, has created many millionaires over the years. Just in November, a record-high Cash 5 jackpot of $3.2 million was split between two tickets purchased in Fayette and Schuylkill Counties. This jackpot surpassed the previous record of $3 million won by a Montgomery County resident in 2022. Winners remain unidentified until they claim their prizes and have their tickets validated. They have one year from the drawing date to claim the main prize and can seek further instructions by contacting the nearest lottery office or the provided hotline.