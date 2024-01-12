en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Murder Trial Exposes Cell Service Dead Zones as Public Safety Threat in Colonie

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
Murder Trial Exposes Cell Service Dead Zones as Public Safety Threat in Colonie

The Washington County murder trial of Kevin Monahan has exposed a broader public safety issue. Monahan stands accused of killing Kaylin Gillis in April of the previous year. A crucial element of the case was the discovery that Gillis’ friends were unable to immediately reach 911 via their cell phones after she was shot. This incident has brought to light the prevailing issue of unreliable cell phone service in certain regions of Washington County, particularly in the town of Colonie.

Unreliable Cell Service: A Widespread Dilemma

This problem is not confined to the site of Gillis’ tragic incident. In fact, it is a common occurrence in various parts of the region. Assemblyman Phil Steck has called for service providers to reassess their infrastructure in Colonie, where calls are frequently dropped, especially in the rural areas. Over the past decade, complaints about cell service have escalated, painting a worrying picture of communication breakdowns.

The Critical Nature of Reliable Cell Phone Service

Steck emphasizes the crucial nature of reliable cell phone service. In today’s connected world, people rely on cell phones for everyday communication, emergencies, and many have abandoned landlines completely. The lack of reliable cell service can lead to grave consequences, as evidenced by the case of Kaylin Gillis.

Addressing the Public Safety Issue

In June, Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey, along with EMS officials, labeled the poor cell service as a significant public safety issue. They identified dead zones, particularly along the Route 9 corridor, as major points of concern. Some measures have been implemented to address this issue, such as the installation of cell signal boosters in the town. State legislators are also making efforts to ensure adequate coverage, and progress has been made with Verizon reapplying for permits and installing cell nodes to address the dead zones.

The lack of cell service in Colonie is an acknowledged public safety issue, and local officials are taking action to address it. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to report any persisting problems with cell reception. The story serves as a reminder of the critical role that reliable communications infrastructure plays in our lives, and the potential consequences when it fails.

0
United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
The Excerpt: USA TODAY's News Podcast Delves into Pressing Global Issues
In the rapidly evolving world of news, USA TODAY’s daily podcast, The Excerpt, has emerged as a beacon of concise and pertinent reporting. Hosted by Taylor Wilson and Dana Taylor, the podcast presents a neat bundle of significant headlines every morning, along with comprehensive episodes every Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. The Excerpt cuts through the
The Excerpt: USA TODAY's News Podcast Delves into Pressing Global Issues
Burlington's Ice Fishing Tragedy: A Brother's Loss and a Community's Warning
7 mins ago
Burlington's Ice Fishing Tragedy: A Brother's Loss and a Community's Warning
Brad Pitt and Sam Asghari's Encounter: More Than Meets the Eye
7 mins ago
Brad Pitt and Sam Asghari's Encounter: More Than Meets the Eye
Closing Arguments in Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Implications for Former President
1 min ago
Closing Arguments in Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Implications for Former President
Sam Haskell Pleads Not Guilty in Family Triple Murder Case
6 mins ago
Sam Haskell Pleads Not Guilty in Family Triple Murder Case
Annette Bening Advocates for Transgender Rights, Including Her Son's
6 mins ago
Annette Bening Advocates for Transgender Rights, Including Her Son's
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
2 mins
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
Philippines' Constitution Amendment Debate: A Clash of Caution and Change
3 mins
Philippines' Constitution Amendment Debate: A Clash of Caution and Change
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns
4 mins
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
5 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
6 mins
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
6 mins
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
Palestinian Ambassador Speaks Out: A Hearing at the International Court of Justice
6 mins
Palestinian Ambassador Speaks Out: A Hearing at the International Court of Justice
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
10 mins
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
11 mins
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app