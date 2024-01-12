en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Multiple Winter Storms Lead to Flight Cancellations Across the U.S.

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:35 pm EST
Multiple Winter Storms Lead to Flight Cancellations Across the U.S.

The United States is bracing for a severe weather onslaught as numerous sprawling winter storms threaten to disrupt travel across the country. In response, airlines have preemptively cancelled flights, leaving travelers grappling with significant disruptions. The storms are forecasted to unleash heavy snowfall, ice, and potent winds, which could create perilous travel conditions both on the ground and in the air.

Widespread Impact of the Storms

The National Weather Service has sounded the alarm with warnings and advisories in anticipation of the severe weather, urging people to keep off the roads and to make necessary preparations. The storms, predicted to impact a vast region stretching from the Midwest to the East Coast, could deal a heavy blow to transportation, power lines, and emergency services.

Airlines Brace for Severe Weather

Airlines are strongly advising passengers to verify their flight status and to anticipate delays and further cancellations as the situation unfolds. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had earlier warned of potential delays due to clouds, snow, and wind force. Major airlines such as Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United have been impacted, with Southwest topping the list of cancellations.

Local Authorities Gear up for the Storms

Local governments and agencies are gearing up to tackle the challenges posed by the severe weather. Measures include deploying snow plows and emergency response teams. The overarching advice from authorities is for residents to exercise caution, stay abreast of the latest weather updates, and to avoid unnecessary travel until the storms abate.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
30 mins ago
PISTON Resists Jeepney Consolidation Amid PUV Modernization
The transport group PISTON is rallying against the impending prohibition of non-consolidated jeepneys in the wake of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program. This stance comes as a rebuttal to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)’s edict that, from February onwards, non-consolidated jeepneys will be deemed illegal and subject to apprehension. Jeepney
PISTON Resists Jeepney Consolidation Amid PUV Modernization
Lonavla Locals Protest for Better Train Services; Issue Warnings for Future Demonstrations
60 mins ago
Lonavla Locals Protest for Better Train Services; Issue Warnings for Future Demonstrations
Weak China Demand Triggers Lower Cargo Rates Amid Red Sea Crisis
1 hour ago
Weak China Demand Triggers Lower Cargo Rates Amid Red Sea Crisis
Storm Shuts Down US Air Travel: Nearly 2000 Flights Canceled
41 mins ago
Storm Shuts Down US Air Travel: Nearly 2000 Flights Canceled
Plymouth in the Grip of Rain-Snow Mix: Treacherous Roads Challenge Drivers
50 mins ago
Plymouth in the Grip of Rain-Snow Mix: Treacherous Roads Challenge Drivers
Michigan's Berrien County Grapples with Snowstorm: WSBT's Coverage of Road Conditions
51 mins ago
Michigan's Berrien County Grapples with Snowstorm: WSBT's Coverage of Road Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
1 min
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
3 mins
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
4 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
5 mins
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
7 mins
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024
7 mins
Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash
7 mins
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
8 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app