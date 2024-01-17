Multiple Global Events: Yemen Drone Strike, LiveRamp's Acquisition, ResMed's Mask Recall, and Economic Developments

In a recent development, a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a U.S.-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden, marking the second such attack on U.S.-linked vessels. The ship, Genco Picardy, was confirmed to be unharmed, and its owner, Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd., acknowledged the incident. The Houthi rebels have expanded their targets, supporting Hamas and Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip, now directly attacking U.S.-linked vessels.

Advertisment

Financial News: LiveRamp Holdings Acquires Habu

In business news, LiveRamp Holdings, a software company specializing in customer dataset matching for brands, advertisers, and retailers, has secured a deal to acquire marketing data startup Habu. The acquisition, valued at $200 million, comprises both cash and stock.

ResMed's Respiratory Masks Recall

Advertisment

Despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration categorizing a recall of ResMed's respiratory masks with magnets as serious, warning that the product could potentially cause major injuries or death, ResMed declared that the masks would continue to be available on the market.

Economic Developments: Federal Reserve and Retail Sales

Optimistic retail sales data from December reduced the likelihood that the Federal Reserve would initiate a rate cut in March. In the U.S., stock markets closed lower, and Treasury yields increased as strong economic data dampened expectations for an early Federal Reserve rate cut.

Advertisment

Global Politics: Ukraine Conflict and Russian Assets

Amid discussions around the Ukraine conflict, Western officials at Davos considered the possibility of seizing $300 billion in Russian assets to aid Ukraine but acknowledged the complex legal challenges involved. Credit rating agencies Moody's and S&P Global stated that countries holding Russian-purchased sovereign bonds would not be in default if the West decided to confiscate the Russian reserves.

Tesla's Price Reduction and Argentina's Economic Crisis

Advertisment

Tesla announced price reductions for its Model Y vehicles in Europe, including Germany, following a similar cut in China due to uncertain demand for electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei met with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in Davos to discuss the country's economic crisis and its $44 billion IMF program.

Maha Energy's Stake in Brazil's 3R Petroleum

Swedish oil company Maha Energy acquired a 5% stake in Brazil's 3R Petroleum and proposed a restructuring of 3R's onshore oil assets in collaboration with another company.